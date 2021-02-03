John Legend and Jimmy Fallon's 'Beauty and the Beast' Parody Reminds Us All That Quarantine Started a Year Ago

John Legend and Jimmy Fallon managed to capture how we're all feeling a year into quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic with "March Again," a hilarious new parody song of "Belle" from Beauty and the Beast.

The pair debuted the video on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, which begins with Fallon waking up, noting, "March again, it's another morning / Every day, like the one before / March again, and it's been a full year, of waking up to say -- I'm bored. Indoors. I'm bored. I'm bored, indoors."

Fallon goes on to note the endless Zoom meetings, TikToks and more that have become synonymous with quarantine. Legend then makes a spectacular appearance.

"Oh, isn't this amazing? / Wasn't it just March 2020?," he sings. "I've forgotten what time means / And I haven't waxed my chest since quarantine week three."

Later, the two bring it home, singing together, "No I can't believe it's been a year/ It really has been quite a year / I can't believe it's really March again."

