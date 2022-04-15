John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter Luna's 6th Birthday at Disneyland

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and the entire fam bam were all smiles on Thursday, and for good reason -- they celebrated their daughter Luna's birthday at The Happiest Place on Earth!

The GRAMMY-winning singer and his model wife rolled up to Disneyland with Luna, who turned 6, and their 3-year-old son, Miles. The "Green Light" singer donned a colorful flower button-up, Teigen threw on some Minnie Mouse ears over her head while Miles opted for a tie-dye hoodie. But it was Luna who stole the show with her adorable Princess Jasmine costume from the hit animated film, Aladdin.

The entire family posed for a photo in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty Castle, with Minnie Mouse hilariously lurking in the background. They also took a stroll down "It's a Small World," and the kids were truly in awe.

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Teigen took to her Instagram Story and documented the memorable trip. At one point, Teigen posted a short video showing Luna grabbing a plate of fruit, but Luna's trip back to the table was briefly interrupted when the Chipmunks and Pluto got in her way as the lovable Disney characters hurried out of her way.

Legend took to Instagram to honor Luna's birthday. He posted a photo of his little girl wearing boxing gloves and her arms raised like a true world champion. He captioned the post, "I can’t believe she’s 6 already. I’m very biased but she’s soooo wonderful and I’m proud to be her dad. Happy birthday Luna Simone!"