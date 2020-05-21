John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Show Is Coming to ViacomCBS With One Big Difference

John Krasinski's good works have not gone unnoticed.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS announced that the actor-director's wildly popular web series, Some Good News, will be coming to ViacomCBS, ET confirms. Krasinski started SGN in order to uplift and encourage fans amid the coronavirus pandemic and so far, it's been a huge success.

While Krasinski will continue to serve as an executive producer and make cameos on SGN when it comes to CBS, a big difference will be that he will no longer be the host of the series, according to multiple reports.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS-Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!" Krasinski said in a statement to ET. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

Before being picked up by ViacomCBS, Krasinski was self-financing and self-producing weekly SGN episodes that included a reunion with him and his co-stars from The Office as well as a cameo from Brad Pitt. His final episode as host of SGN was on May 17.

In the eight episodes that he made of the web series, Krasinski was able to garner 2.56 million YouTube subscribers, with some episodes having as many as 17 million views.

Here's a look at Some Good News ahead of its CBS All Access premiere!