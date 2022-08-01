John Corbett Reportedly Joining 'And Just Like That' Season 2, Will Reprise Aidan Role From 'SATC'

And Just Like That, John Corbett is back as Aidan. According to Deadline, the actor is set to reprise his role as Aidan on HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series, presumably reuniting with former love interest Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

According to the outlet, “Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City followup, reprising his role as the likable furniture maker.” HBO Max declined to comment on the news.

After first appearing in season 3 of Sex and the City, Corbett became a fan favorite as the recurring, alternate romantic partner to Mr. Big (Chris Noth). He went on to appear in several episodes over the course of the series, last seen in season 6 before turning up again in the movie, Sex and the City 2, when Carrie runs into Aidan in an Abu Dhabi street market.

The news of Corbett’s return follows rumors that he was going to reprise his role in season 1 of And Just Like That. However, his comments turned out to be nothing more than an elaborate joke, something Parker revealed after the new episodes aired and Aidan was nowhere to be seen.

“It was fun for him to say that,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it's a free country first of all.’ And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.”

Around the same time, however, Parker told Deadline that “all of it’s possible,” when asked about Aidan’s return.

Of course, Aidan’s absence in season 1 coincided with Kim Cattrall’s character, Samantha, who was written out, with the sequel series focusing on Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). And since the first season has ended, those involved in the show have made it clear that there are no plans for Cattrall to return.

Also not coming back is Noth, who was the subject of sexual assault allegations, leading the series to re-edit his remaining scenes after his character’s death and cut him out of any more episodes.

In the meantime, fans can see Corbett reprising another rom-com favorite: Ian in the third My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie, which was filmed in Greece during the summer.