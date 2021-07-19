John Cena Makes Epic Return to WWE, Confronts Roman Reigns Ahead of SummerSlam

Cue the music, John Cena is back!

The 44-year-old Suicide Squad star made an epic surprise return to the WWE during Monday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, seemingly throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming SummerSlam title.

During the final moments of the show, just after Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain his Universal Championship title, Cena's iconic theme music kicked in, and the 13-time WWE champion stormed the ring. He confronted Reigns with his signature "you can't see me" hand gesture just as the show went off the air, but fans won't have to wait long to see what Cena's up to.

"Tonight I just wanted to come out here and let Roman Reigns know that I was back," he told the crowd after the show, as he celebrated getting cheered by the crowd instead of booed. "And I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'm back!"

"I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'M BACK."



After WWE #MITB went off the air, @JohnCena shared a message with the sold-out crowd at @DickiesArena in Fort Worth!

Cena also took to WWE social media on Monday to announce that he would be appearing on Monday Night Raw to share the next steps of his comeback.

"So many in the WWE Universe have a litany of questions: Who? What? When? Where? Why? amongst others," the superstar said in his video message. "Well, I'm not gonna make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night Raw to tell you my motivation, and you're not gonna want to miss it!"

After his shocking return at WWE #MITB... @JohnCena is NOT going to make you wait for answers!



The Cenation Leader will be LIVE on #WWERaw in Dallas!

ET spoke with Cena ahead of the release of his latest blockbuster, F9, earlier this summer, and the iconic performer said he drew on his history in the ring to harness those big action movie moments.

"Fighting Dom Toretto in The Fast & The Furious is like being in the main event of Wrestlemania. You get thrust in there with a marquee talent on a blockbuster film franchise, you have to deliver," he said of his intense showdowns with Vin Diesel.

Cena's ex-fiance, Nikki Bella, was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as one half of the Bella Twins, and during her speech, shocked fans by thanking her ex -- who proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33 -- for his support throughout her career.

"I look at my career and I know that wasn't just because of me. It was Brie, it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that. He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before," Nikki recently told ET of her speech. "I think just because you have breakups or whatever it may be, doesn't mean you can't thank those people and just truly be so grateful for the help that they had."

