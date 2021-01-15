Joe Biden Posts First Tweet From Official President-Elect Account

President-elect Joe Biden is up and tweeting! On Thursday night, the soon-to-be commander in chief sent his first message from his new Twitter account, which is currently called President-elect Biden but will soon change to POTUS.

"Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS," Biden wrote. "Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden@SenKamalaHarris@SecondGentleman and @Transition46."

The president-elect's description on his new Twitter account reads, "President-elect of the United States, husband to @FLOTUSBiden, proud dad and pop."

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

At the moment, President Donald Trump's administration oversees the POTUS account but that will change when Biden is sworn in on Wednesday.

Last week, Trump was permanently banned from the social media platform "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The decision came after Trump's Twitter account was temporarily locked following the riots from the president's supporters at the Capitol and calls from many to prevent further incitement. In one of his final tweets, Trump shared a video in which he called for the rioters to go home, writing, "This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you’re very special."

A day later, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were being blocked "indefinitely."

Biden's Inauguration Day will feature lots more than just the changing of hands on the POTUS Twitter account.

Lady Gaga is to perform the national anthem and a TV special, Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, is happening in place of the traditional Inauguration Day parties. In addition to speeches from the newly minted president and Vice President Kamala Harris, the special will feature performances by John Legend, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.