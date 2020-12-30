Joe Biden and Wife Jill to Appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

President-elect Joe Biden and future First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready to ring in 2021. The incoming first couple will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Wednesday.

The Bidens will speak to host Ryan Seacrest for their final interview of the year, in an effort to bring hope, unity and best wishes into 2021.

"In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition -- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve -- to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021," read a joint statement from Amy Thurlow, president of dick clark productions, and Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez is set to headline as one of the performers of the event, which will also include performances from Jimmie Allen, Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper and Porter.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest said in a press release earlier this month. "We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember."

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.