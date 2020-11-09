Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence Greet Each Other at 9/11 Ceremony -- See More Celebrity Tributes

Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence respectfully greeted each other while attending a special 9/11 memorial in New York City on Friday. The Democratic presidential candidate and Pence were photographed bumping elbows and wearing masks ahead of the ceremony at Ground Zero.
Also in attendance was second lady Karen Pence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, and many other elected officials.
Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2011. President Donald Trump and Biden also traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to pay homage to the passengers and crew who lost their lives on Flight 93 when it crashed in the state.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Nicole Richie, and former President Barack Obama, among others also took to social media to remember those who died on that sad day.
"'I really want to believe deep down inside that there is a day in our future when we’re all going to feel like one nation again...; 😢," J.Lo wrote alongside her post.
