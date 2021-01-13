JLo Beauty Will Be Available at Sephora Very Soon

Jennifer Lopez's new skincare line, JLo Beauty, will be available to shop at Sephora! The superstar's beauty brand, which officially launched earlier this month, is scheduled to launch at the major beauty retailer on Jan. 14.

JLo Beauty's debut collection consists of seven skincare products -- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.

The multi-hyphenate's beauty line has been in the works for decades, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the philosophy, "Beauty has no expiration date." The hero product, That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, is obviously named after her famous glowing complexion.

"It took a minute to really get it to the standard that I felt like I could put on the bottle 'That JLo Glow,'" Lopez told ET. "It had to give you a glow, it had to tighten, it had to make you feel something, but then over time I wanted it to be super healthy for your skin."

Try the JLo Beauty range out for yourself by shopping the entire collection at Sephora starting on Thursday.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

Featuring the JLo Beauty Olive Complex -- a blend of squalene, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract -- along with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this rich cream delivers continuous hydration for day and night.



JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

For those who forget to apply sunscreen, this moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is for you. The lightweight formula feels comfortable on the skin. The blend of hyaluronic acid, natural sugars and glycerin keeps the skin looking plump.



JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

Want that J.Lo glow? Try the hero product of her debut beauty collection, named after her famous glowy complexion. Use this gel serum morning and night for brighter, firmer and hydrated skin.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

This eye cream does it all. It helps reduce the look of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, along with keeping the delicate eye area hydrated.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

This cleanser is a silky gel cream formula that washes away dirt and makeup, unclogs the pores and locks in hydration.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

Mix this liquid highlighter, filled with light-reflecting mineral pigments, with a moisturizer or liquid foundation (or apply on its own) for a boost of radiance. Available in four shades.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

This sheet mask comes in two pieces that easily molds onto the face. It's infused with That JLo Glow Serum. Wear for 10 minutes.

JLo Beauty

Sephora

>JLo Beauty

Can't choose? Opt for That JLo Glow 4-Piece Kit, which offers mini sizes of Lopez's skincare essentials -- That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser, That JLo Glow Serum, That Blockbuster Wonder Night Cream and That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze.

$90 VALUE