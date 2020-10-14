Jimmy Kimmel Grills 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley About Tayshia Adams, Dale Moss and How Her Season Ended

Jimmy Kimmel grilled Bachelorette Clare Crawley during her appearance on his talk show on Thursday night -- and her answers have the TV host totally perplexed. Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, appeared earlier in the show to give him the scoop on Crawley's season, but her account doesn't exactly line up with Crawley's.

As McNearney explained -- and ET learned in August -- Crawley's time as Bachelorette ended roughly two weeks into filming, after she fell for one of her contestants. Tayshia Adams was then brought in as a new lead. ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the Bachelorette switch-up, but they've teased to it in promos during Crawley's season.

Crawley, who shared with ET on Tuesday that she was a huge fan of Adams and actually wanted her to be the Bachelorette, told Kimmel that she has "never met Tayshia."

"Oh, that's interesting," Kimmel replied, taken aback by her answer -- and speculating she may not be telling the truth.

"Jimmy... I am the one sitting here. I am the Bachelorette," Crawley declared. "What are we talking about here?"

Crawley was similarly coy when addressing Kimmel's questions about whether she ends up with contestant Dale Moss. The 39-year-old hairstylist said after meeting him on Tuesday's Bachelorette premiere that she thought she "just met my husband."

"We all know what the rumor is. The rumor is that you hit it off with Dale so famously that you said, 'That's it, I'm not going through this charade, I'm not going through this whole process. I found the guy, that's why I came, and adios, goodbye. Everybody, I'm leaving,'" Kimmel said, laughing. "True or false?"

"I can confirm that's false," Crawley replied, as Kimmel speculated she "might be lying right now." (Crawley told ET on Tuesday that she did not quit the show.)

The Sacramento native did tell Kimmel that Moss "aligned" with what she was looking for in a partner, and that she found "red flags" while looking up her other contestants before the season started.

"There were definitely things I saw that were red flags. For example, I'm not a drinker at all. Some of the guys were boozing it up, partying, doing backflips off of boats. I was like, is that my husband? Probably not,'" she confessed.

While that answer pleased Kimmel, he promised Crawley that he will eventually find out the truth behind what exactly went down on her explosive season.

"When we do find out what did or did not happen, I'm going to review this tape, and we are going to analyze your responses and see if you were, indeed, being truthful or if you were not," he said.

See what Crawley told ET about her season in the video below. The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.