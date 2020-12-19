Jim Carrey No Longer Playing Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jim Carrey's time as President-elect Joe Biden has come to an end. The comedian announced on Twitter that he would no longer portray the former vice president on Saturday Night Live. Carrey played the politician for six episodes during the comedy sketch show's current 46th season.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy’s highest call of duty," he wrote on Saturday. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

Carrey made his debut as Biden on Oct. 3. During the episode, Carrey's Biden went head-to-head with Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump as they recreated the first presidential debate. Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris also made an appearance.

In another episode, Carrey also dressed up as the fly on Vice President Mike Pence's head. His final appearance came Nov. 7 when he and Rudolph celebrated Biden and Harris' election victory.

"Thank you very much, America. We did it!" Carrey's Biden exclaimed. "Can you believe it? I honestly kind of can't. It's been so long since something good happened!"

"We have to act graciously in victory, though. We need to go forward together. Unfortunately, there are situations in life, and this is one of them, where there must be a winner and a looosserrr!" Carrey's Biden exclaimed, channeling an iconic line from Ace Ventura. "A lew-who-za-her!"

Joe and Kamala have a message for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ybrPtFAyQM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

Carrey wasn't the only actor to portray Biden. In the past, former cast member Jason Sudeikis played the former VP, as did Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney. In 1991, Kevin Nealon was the first to take on the Biden role when the show poked fun at the U.S. Senate's confirmation hearings of Justice Clarence Thomas’ nomination to the Supreme Court.

Viewers will be eager to see who takes on the role of Biden in the upcoming episodes. ET spoke with Sudeikis in November where he shared his thoughts on Carrey's Biden. He also teased if he would reprise the role in future SNL episodes.

"He was great! When I was unable to do it and you're like, 'I wonder who it's going to be. I hope it's not some turkey,'" he said. "And then they end up getting a living legend."

