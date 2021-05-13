Jill Duggar Poses in Swimwear for Summer

Jill Duggar is modeling some swimwear options for summer!

As a new season fast approaches, the former Counting On star posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself in several outfits that included tank tops and shorts. "Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year! 🤗," she captioned the images.

This isn't the first time 29-year-old Jill has modeled swimwear. Last July, she also posed in a number of summer styles.

Her latest photo shoot comes after her sister, Jinger Duggar, shared why she decided to start wearing pants after only wearing dresses and skirts growing up due to her parents' religious beliefs.

"Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest, but I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say," 27-year-old Jinger writes in her book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God. "...[I] realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants. Modesty isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart."

