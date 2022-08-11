Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Celebrate Their First Christmas With Son Noah

The rapper shared a look at the couple's family celebration on Instagram, posting a slideshow of photos featuring Aiko, their parents and, of course, baby Noah. Sean dressed up for the occasion as Santa Claus, with other family members costumed up as reindeer and elves.

"My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him," Sean captioned the photo gallery. "Happy Holidays! Love on yo people, they only here for a limited time 🎄❤️✨🤲🏾🌍"

Noah is Sean's first child and the second for Aiko, who is already mom to a 14-year-old daughter, Namiko, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan Browner, the brother of B2K's Omarion. The couple shared the news of Noah's birth on Nov. 18.

"After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Aiko and their son in the hospital.

The new mom of two revealed their little one's full name. ✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote on Instagram. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."

Shortly before the arrival of their newborn, the rapper, 34, shared a look at the couple's baby shower on his Instagram account, posting galleries and a video featuring their "beautiful" friends and family.

The party was space-themed, with a NASA rocket, astronaut, and enlarged photos of various planets serving as backdrops for the photos Sean shared in his posts.

"The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy," he captioned a video compilation of the shower.

Aiko also shared the video of the shower on her page, writing, "So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love✨ What a perfect day it was! 🥹 we love you so,so much 💙"

Aiko, 34, is prominently featured in the photos, wearing an ethereal cream dress and a celestial-esque headband. In one set of pics, Aiko and Big Sean wear matching jackets that say "Momlife" and "Dadlife," respectively.

"Twenty88 to infinity," Aiko captioned another gallery of photos, referencing the couple's musical group name and debut studio album together.