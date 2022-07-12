Jessie James Decker’s 4-year-old Son Forrest Accidentally Posts NSFW of Dad Eric Showering

Eric Decker learned the hard way that you can't trust a toddler with your phone. On Monday night, the 35-year-old athlete was caught naked in the background of a selfie he and Jessie James Decker's 4-year-old son, Forrest, took while Eric was showering -- and the pic ultimately ended up on Instagram.

The hilarious mishap was brought to Jessie's attention by a friend who texted her, "No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," along with a screenshot of the picture which was uploaded to Eric's Instagram page, racking up 888 likes in only eight minutes.

Jessie James Decker Instagram

"I am not even sure if u know he has his phone," the singer's friend added. "But if u don't know go grab."

While the post was taken down shortly after, Jessie couldn't help but get in on the fun, writing, "I can't even" along with the crying laughing emoji on a screenshot of the text exchange.

Eric was clearly not bothered by the funny situation, either. "Time to change the code," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, referring to his phone password. "So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower." Eric also added the cringing emoji to his post.

While Jessie and Eric aren't normally sharing NSFW photos, they often let fans in on their family life via social media. Last month, the duo celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary and had a lot to say about their wedding day, and the life they've built since that July 2013 day.

"Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you!” Eric wrote alongside a series of photos of them together. “So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! Nine years down and a lifetime to go. Cheers to us."

Jessie, meanwhile, reflected on their wedding celebration and a shared a song she had written for her husband. In her final post of the day, she gushed, "I still choose you."

Along with Forrest, Jessie and Eric are parents to 8-year-old daughter Vivianne and 6-year-old son Eric II.