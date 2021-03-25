Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' Star, Dead at 80

Rest in peace, Jessica Walter. The veteran actress died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, ET confirms. She was 80.

Walter was best known for her roles on Arrested Development and Archer.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica," Walter's daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement to ET. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Walter's career began in her hometown of New York City, where she appeared in numerous Broadway shows. She earned a Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer for her performance in Photo Finish, but also starred in productions like Advise and Consent, Neil Simon’s Rumors, A Severed Head and Nightlife.

Following parts in 1966's Grand Prix and The Group, the actress earned a standout role in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, 1971's Play Misty for Me. In television, she scored an Emmy in 1975 for her role in Amy Prentiss NBC Sunday Mystery Movie. Walter later earned three more Emmy nominations, in 1977 for The Streets of San Francisco, in 1980 for Trapper John, M.D., and in 2005 for Arrested Development.

Tony Hale, who played one of Walter's sons on Arrested Development, mourned her death on Twitter. "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched," he wrote. "Rest In Peace Mama Bluth."

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Walter's most recent role was as Mallory Archer on Archer, which was renewed for season 12 and expected to premiere this year.

Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman and grandson Micah Heymann.