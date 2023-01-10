Jessica Chastain Wears a Bejeweled Mask to Match Her Golden Globes Gown

Jessica Chastain is doing the most with her accessories. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in a stunning sequin Oscar de la Renta gown with serious spider-web vibes.

Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared photos of the look, including a pic of Chastain wearing a sequin mask that matched her outfit. Additionally, she sported Gucci rings and Casadei shoes. An eyewitness at the Globes tells ET the actress explained why she had the mask, noting, "I'm doing a play so I cannot get COVID."

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Chastain also admitted that the gown was a little heavy, comparing it to a suit of armor.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Oscar de la Renta was so proud of this style that they shared a video to Instagram of what went into making the gown.

And back on the red carpet, Chastain posed with fellow Golden Globes nominee Margot Robbie. Chastain is up for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in George & Tammy, while Robbie is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her part in Babylon.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

This is Chastain's eighth nomination and could be her second win. She won a Golden Globe in 2013 for her role in Zero Dark Thirty.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership. The 2022 Golden Globes was not televised after being canceled by NBC, and was held without an audience or red carpet.

In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership. His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."