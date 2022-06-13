Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals a 'Modern Family' Spinoff Script Is Written (Exclusive)

While it's already been two years since fans bid farewell to Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed it doesn't have to be completely over. The actor, who won his first Tony Award on Sunday, confirmed to ET on the star-studded red carpet that a script for a spinoff exists, but it doesn't have a home.

"The script's out there and it's very good," he told ET's Lauren Zima when she asked if we could see a spinoff happen. "So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe."

In May, he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he thinks ABC ultimately decided against it.

"There were discussions," Ferguson confirmed. "...We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction."

In the meantime, the actor has been starring in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Take Me Out, for which he won his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. The show also won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

"I’ve been in this business 25 years and it’s the first time," he told ET of his nomination. "Everyone thinks I’ve been here before. No, it's my first one."

He shared, "I’m feeling right now honored and overwhelmed and nervous 'cause this is a community of people I respect so greatly so, you know, I just wanna get everything right and, if I win, I’ll be even more nervous 'cause I wanna get the speech right."

After all, this moment has been a long time in the making. "It’s not prewritten, but it’s been thought out," he said of his acceptance speech. "It's something I’ve been thinking about for, you know, since I was five."