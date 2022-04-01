Jerry Seinfeld Pays Tribute to Liz Sheridan: 'Nicest TV Mom a Son Could Wish For'

Jerry Seinfeld couldn't have asked for a better TV mom. The 67-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to Liz Sheridan following her death. She was 93.

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host posted a black and white picture of him and Sheridan on the set of his hit NBC sitcom. His arm's wrapped around her as they both smile into the cameras. Seinfeld tweeted, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

Seinfeld's best friend on the show, Jason Alexander, also took to Twitter to offer condolences.

"Oh my lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan," said Alexander who played George Costanza. "She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you'll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well."

Getty

The veteran actress died early Friday morning in New York City. Sheridan's longtime friend and rep, Amanda Hendon, told Deadline the actress died overnight in her sleep of natural causes.

Sheridan appeared in 21 episodes of Seinfeld playing the role of Helen Seinfeld. She was also known for her role as Raquel Ochmonek, the intrusive neighbor on another classic NBC sitcom, Alf. Sheridan appeared in all four seasons of the show.

She was also on Broadway, appearing in the 1977 musical Happy End. Sheridan, whose death came just five days after her 93rd birthday, would appear onstage opposite Christopher Lloyd and a budding actress named Meryl Streep.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.