Jeremy Scott Steps Down as Moschino's Creative Director After 10 Years

After ten years at the helm, Jeremy Scott is stepping down from his role as creative director of Moschino.

On Monday, the Making the Cut judge announced his exit from the fashion house with a post on Instagram featuring a photo of the designer and model Gigi Hadid in the closing look from his SS19 collection.

"THESE PAST 10 YEARS AT MOSCHINO HAVE BEEN A WONDERFUL CELEBRATION OF CREATIVITY AND IMAGINATION. I AM SO PROUD OF THE LEGACY I AM LEAVING BEHIND," he captioned the post. "I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MASSIMO FERRETTI FOR THE HONOR OF LEADING THIS ICONIC HOUSE. I WOULD ALSO LIKE TO THANK ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD WHO CELEBRATED ME, MY COLLECTIONS, AND MY VISION FOR WITHOUT YOU NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE."

The Kansas City native has led the Italian Luxury House since October 2013, making his debut with the groundbreaking Fall/Winter 2014 collection that launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary. From designing Katy Perry's burger dress to styling The Sims, dressing models in McDonald's uniforms, Marie Antoinette cakes, and more, Scott has undeniably made his mark with his limitless, tongue-in-cheek creativity.

"I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott," Massimo Ferretti, Chairman of Aeffe S.p.A. said in a statement. "I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history."