Jeremy Renner's Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident

The blood, scratches and bruises from Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown poster were removed out of respect for the actor, ET has learned.

Paramount+ initially dropped key art for the upcoming second season featuring Renner -- dressed in a suit, loose tie and not a hair out of place -- with his face pretty beat up with scratches, blood and bruises across his face, with a chaotic scene of fire and smoke serving as his backdrop.

The network released the key art back in December, well before Renner sustained a life-threatening accident on New Year's Day when a snowcat weighing at least 14,300 pounds ran him over. He was in critical condition and underwent chest surgery to address his injuries, which included "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." He also suffered bruises and cuts on his face.

ET has learned that, following the accident, there was an internal decision to change the marketing photo out of respect for the actor who portrays the de facto mayor of Kingstown, Mike McLusky, in the Taylor Sheridan-created TV show for Paramount +.

While Renner later shared on social media photos and videos from his hospital bed and also celebrated his 52nd birthday in the hospital, a 911 call, obtained by ET, underscored the harrowing incident that resulted after Renner tried to help a relative stuck in snow near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada.

In the call made by a neighbor to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner can be heard moaning in agony as the neighbor does his best to explain the situation to the operator, and reassure the injured actor that help is on the way.

"He is in rough shape," the neighbor said, after explaining that Renner had been crushed by the snowplow. "We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques."

"He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here so you need to get someone over here immediately," the neighbor continued as the operator assured him that emergency medical services and a life flight were en route.

"He got crushed up on his right side, yeah, his right chest and upper torso," the neighbor said during the call, describing the injuries to the best of his abilities while in the snow with Renner. "His ribs look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well."

Renner has since been released from the hospital and is now at home on the road to recovery.