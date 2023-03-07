Jeremy Renner Says 'Rennervations' Series Is a 'Driving Force in My Recovery': Watch the Trailer

As Jeremy Renner continues to recover from his horrific snowplow accident, the actor is sharing the first official look at his upcoming Disney+ original series, Rennervations, which sees him and a team of builders turning decommissioned vehicles into one-of-a-kind creations that will serve communities around the world.

"I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community -- and that’s what this show does," Renner said of the series, which was filmed prior to his accident.

He added, "This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it."

Set to debut on the streaming platform on April 12, the four-part renovation show will follow Renner as well as his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, as they travel the globe to turn a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

The two will be joined by an all-star building crew as well as celebrity friends, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra as they come together to change the lives of those residing in the United States, Mexico and India.

Prior to the trailer's debut, Renner has been teasing Rennervations since it was first announced in February by posting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

"As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!" he captioned one photo, while acknowledging his fans' continued support in another. "Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. At the time, Renner was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow when the snowcat began to move. In the moment, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it.

As a result, Renner suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He was in the hospital for 14 days. Since the Hawkeye actor returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy, he has continued to post updates on his progress, showing he's doing "whatever it takes" to get better.