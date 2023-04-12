Jeremy Renner Says His Mother Wants to Burn Snow Plow That Caused His Accident

A mother's love! Jeremy Renner says that his mom wants to burn the snow plow that caused his life-threatening accident earlier this year.

Renner shared the anecdote during a panel hosted by Jimmy Kimmel following a screening of his upcoming series, Rennervations. Tuesday's premiere was Renner's first red carpet appearance since he was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalized in a snow plow accident on Jan. 1.

"It's a necessity actually on the property because we have so much snow up there," Renner said of the machine. He was driving the snow plow on his property near Reno, Nevada when the accident occurred.

"My mom wants to light it on fire and have a big party," he added, but said he didn't agree. "The thing is amazing, I love this thing, it's how we get to the house with these giant snowstorms. I just have to drive it better."

Renner told Kimmel he's been collecting large-scale vehicles for about "five years or so," and has no intention of stopping. The affinity is related to the premise of Rennervations, which follows the Marvel star as he oversees the reconstruction, reimagining and overhaul of decommissioned public buses for use by children's charities and community causes.

The first three episodes of Rennervations are now streaming on Disney+.

"A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show," Renner told ET at this week's Rennervations premiere. "And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that."

Renner explained that "the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time."

"The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, 'cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come," Renner explained. "It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, 'I'm gonna be fine. Don't worry about it. I'll be standing, I'll be walking that carpet, don't you worry about it. I'll do it. Don't push it till next year,' the whole thing."