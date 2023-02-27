Jeremy Allen White Shares Why His Kids Will Be Excited About 2023 SAG Awards Win (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White is collecting wins and his kids are loving it!

ET’s Denny Directo spoke to The Bear star after hewon the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and he shared how his kids are responding to their father collecting accolades.

"They're into them. They really, they're really into them, they're very heavy so yeah they can't play with them too much but they're definitely excited about it. They'll have fun with this one," said White.

The 32-year-old actor and his high school sweetheart, Addison Timlin, whom he married in an intimate ceremony in October 2019, have two daughters – Ezer Billie White, who was born in 2018, and Dolores Wild White, who was born in 2020.

“I've been so lucky to kinda be invited to come to these things and I never believe I will be standing up there. I'm pinching myself,” White told ET.

White's performance in The Bear recently scored him a Golden Globe win and the cover of the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue, alongside 11 other young successful actors.

During his acceptance speech, the actor thanked The Bear creator Christopher Storer for giving the series "a lot of heart."

"This is from my peers, this is from the actors. I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it," he said.

"Right now I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident," White continued. "I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that."

He added, "To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this.”

The Bear was renewed for a second season by FX in July 2022.