Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45

Jeremiah Green has died. The Modest Mouse drummer, whose stage 4 cancer battle was revealed in December, died on New Year's Eve, the band announced on Instagram. He was 45.

"I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote alongside a photo of the late drummer. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."

"I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time," the post continued. "These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

Green's mother, Carol Namatame, posted about her son's death on Facebook.

"It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green," she wrote. "Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep."

"Jeremiah was a light to so many. At this time the family is requesting privacy," the post continued. "More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah's loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support."

She later shared a pic of Green cuddling with several animals, writing, "Jeremiah loved his animals as much as they loved him."

Namatame first revealed Green's diagnosis in a Christmas Day Facebook post.

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer," she wrote. "He's is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

Later, Marco Collins, a Seattle-based radio personality, wrote on Facebook that Green's prognosis was "good," a sentiment echoed by Modest Mouse on Instagram shortly thereafter.

"Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he's currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference," the Dec. 28 post read. "Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send 'good vibes' (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

The drummer was a founding member of Modest Mouse. He started the rock band in 1992 alongside singer/guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

Green has performed with the band since, however, between 2003 to 2004 he took time off. Modest Mouse most recently released The Golden Casket in June 2021.