'Jeopardy!' Says Goodbye to Alex Trebek With Touching Tribute on Final Episode -- Watch

Alex Trebek's tenure as host of Jeopardy!ended Friday, with the airing of his final episode of the beloved game show, bringing one of the longest TV legacies to an end.

The last episode, which was filmed back in October, served as a fitting tribute to Trebek, with a heartfelt segment honoring his indelible mark on pop culture and TV and saying "So long," to the TV legend one last time.

Set to Peter Allen's "Once Before I Go," the tribute video featured footage from throughout his more than three decades as Jeopardy!'s host, including crazy costumes, quippy contestants, the rise and fall of Trebek's infamous mustache and the ever-present reminder that he "doesn't write the clues." The heartfelt flashback footage also showed the host bringing his kids, son Matthew and daughter Emily, to the studio on "family visiting day" when they were young.

Trebek concluded what was his final show by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for spending the time with us. See you next week."

Fans took to social media as the show concluded on the east coast, to express their sadness and how much they would miss the legendary host.

Literally crying. Thank you so much Alex. #jeopardy 💕 pic.twitter.com/22oz7mcTAo — Dan from Steely Dan (@orencamera) January 9, 2021

Watching the last jeopardy is sad. I’ve remembered watching it since I was a kid. Thank you Alex ❤️ #AlexTrebek #Jeopardy #RIP — John Jackowiak IV (@JackowiakIv) January 9, 2021

Thank you Alex Trebek. When I think of my family living room, it’s your voice in the background. — d.g.hemsworth (@dghemsworth) January 9, 2021

#AlexTrebek Thank you for the years of questions and answers. Jeopardy will always stand in my memory. 💕

Blessed — Rachel (@whoneedsit) January 9, 2021

#NowWatching the last @Jeopardy show that Alex Trebek recorded 10 days before his death. I know the ending message he left for us, and it makes me tear up at its anticipation. What an amazing human being. He will always be missed & loved. He's an American treasure 🙏😔💕 — hesouttamylife (@Ilive4u4me) January 9, 2021

Watching Alex Trebek last #Jeopardy I don’t want it to end — scott gerard (@scottygerard) January 9, 2021

Watching Alex Trebek's last #jeopardy... I feel like I've lost someone I grew up with.... Because frankly so many of us have. 😥😥 pic.twitter.com/oEsZCHjlMR — Grogu (@SoxFan2414) January 9, 2021

Alex Trebek is about to give his final @Jeopardy clue ever and I’m definitely reaching for the Kleenex. — Meg Leonard (@MegLeo6) January 9, 2021

The final run of Trebek's episodes kicked off on Monday, Jan. 4, after previously being scheduled to air during the holiday season. However, Jeopardy! producers opted to air a week of "best-of" episodes instead, pushing Trebek's final week of episodes to the start of the new year.

36 years. Over 8,200 episodes. Countless memories.



Tune in for Alex's last week of shows. pic.twitter.com/0L0ELrh8qy — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 3, 2021

This gave fans an entire week to celebrate the acclaimed host's legacy, and there was an outpouring of love and memories for the longtime host, whose career spanned over 36 years. Trebek died on Nov. 8 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

In a 2019 ET interview, the longtime host said he wanted to be remembered as "just a good guy"

"Somebody that you looked at on television on a daily basis, and said, 'Hey, you know what, I like him,'" he shared.

Following his death, Jeopardy! announced that the show would go on to "honor Alex's legacy," resuming production with a rotating slate of guest hosts. Famed former contestant Ken Jennings will serve as the first guest host.

See the video below for more on Trebek's remarkable legacy.