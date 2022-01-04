'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Says She Was Robbed of Her ID, Credit Cards and Phone

Amy Schneider has revealed she was robbed over the weekend.

The Jeopardy! champion tweeted Monday that she was "fine" despite being robbed Sunday and losing her ID, credit cards and phone. Schneider added that she "couldn't really sleep" following the ordeal. What's more, Schneider says she's "been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

Schneider also told her more than 49,000 followers on Twitter that she would not take part in tweeting a game thread, and that if she keeps winning, "it may take a bit for me to get caught up." She thanked her fans for their patience.

Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

According to NBC News, a Jeopardy! spokesperson reached out to Schneider and offered her their support. The spokesperson told the news outlet it's "saddened to hear about this incident" and that they reached out to her "privately to offer our help in any capacity."

NBC News also reports that cops in Oakland, California, where Schneider resides, are investigating an armed robbery involving two people, one armed, that occurred Sunday afternoon, though authorities did not identify the victim. According to police, the alleged robbers took off with the victim's "personal belongings." No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, NBC News reports.

The 42-year-old engineering manager, who is from Ohio but lives in Oakland, made headlines last week after setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman at 21, beating Julia Collins' 20 wins. Schneider, who has 24 straight wins as of Tuesday, is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions and is on the verge of eclipsing $1 million in earnings.