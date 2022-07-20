Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas Wedding Dress: Breaking Down the Mystery Behind Its Movie Origins

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress has a mysterious past. After the 52-year-old singer tied the knot with Ben Affleck earlier this month, fans began trying to find out everything about the nuptials -- including the fashion at the couple's Las Vegas ceremony.

Lopez herself deepened the mystery when she revealed in her newsletter that one of the two gowns she wore for the celebration was "a dress from an old movie."

The other gown, ET previously reported, was a white lace, off-the-shoulder long-sleeved dress by Zuhair Murad.

As for the gown in question, a rep for Alexander McQueen confirmed to ET that the legendary designer was behind the floral jacquard full-skirt gown, which features a jewel neckline, fitted bodice and a gathered full skirt.

"I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day," Lopez said in a video that accompanied her newsletter.

Fans seem to agree that the gown has something to do with Jersey Girl, a flick that both Lopez and Affleck starred in back in 2004.

While some speculated that the gown was featured in a wedding scene that was ultimately cut from the movie, the wedding scene in the film features an entirely different dress altogether.

Though the initial theory didn't stick, the next fan guess seems to have solved the case. The McQueen gown appears to be one that Lopez wore in a poster for Jersey Girl, something a fan account for the singer pointed out on Twitter.

We found out already, where y’all been? 🤣🤣 she wore it on the cover of Jersey girl poster.

Dress: Alexander McQueen Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown. pic.twitter.com/1OMAUHUGH0 — Jlostyleandglamour 💍💚 (@Jlostyleandglam) July 20, 2022

After their Vegas nuptials, a source told ET that Lopez and Affleck are planning a bigger wedding celebration in Georgia, which will include family and friends.

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now," another source told ET. "They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."