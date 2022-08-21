Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Gorgeous Ralph Lauren Gown For Second Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jen and Ben say 'I do' -- times two! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a lavish celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, one month after marrying in a Las Vegas chapel, and the 53-year-old singer's wedding dress did not disappoint.

Lopez reportedly donned a custom Ralph Lauren gown for the occasion. Per People, the head-turning design featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing. Lopez topped off her gorgeous bridal moment with a dramatic, sheer cathedral-length veil that added a regal feel to her look.

For his part, the 50-year-old Gone Girl matched his bride in a white tuxedo jacket worn with black trousers and a classic bowtie.

Ralph Lauren has been the go-to designer for the Marry Me actress, with Lopez donning his designs at 2021 Met Gala, 2019 CFDA Awards and more.

As for the couple's wedding guests, they were dressed in white as well, with a source telling ET that "everyone" was dressed in white for Affleck and Lopez's big day.

"Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety," the source shared. "Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

The big wedding was all about love. Held at Affleck's estate just 45 minutes from Savannah, the star-studded affair was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty and attended by the couple's family, friends and a slew of celeb guests, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more.

After the ceremony, guests were transported from the main house to the reception via trolley service provided by Old Savannah Tours. Keeping things personal, the couple's trolleys included custom JB vinyl was on the side of the rides -- the same inscription on the goodie bags given to each guest.

The wedding was capped off with an extravagant fireworks display, and on Sunday, guests were treated to a BBQ back at Affleck's 87-acre palatial property, before checking out of Savannah's Perry Lane Hotel and making their way home.

Saturday's wedding in Georgia comes just over a month after Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot in Las Vegas. For their first wedding, Lopez chose "a dress from an old movie," which she said in a video she had "for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day." It was later confirmed to ET by a rep for Alexander McQueen that the iconic designer was the mastermind behind the floral jacquard full-skirt gown.

Fans couldn't help but try and debunk the mystery of what dress the movie was from, and one Twitter user might have solved the case. "We found out already, where y’all been?" Twitter user @Jlostyleandglamour wrote. "She wore it on the cover of Jersey Girl poster. Dress: Alexander McQueen Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown."

We found out already, where y’all been? 🤣🤣 she wore it on the cover of Jersey girl poster.

Dress: Alexander McQueen Floral Jacquard Full-Skirt Gown. pic.twitter.com/1OMAUHUGH0 — Jlostyleandglamour 💍💚 (@Jlostyleandglam) July 20, 2022

Of course, Jersey Girl is the 2004 romcom which starred Lopez as Gertrude and Affleck as Ollie, so it would only make sense that the dress was perfect for the occasion.

For more on their wedding weekend, check out the video below: