Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Speculation With Diamond Ring on That Finger

Could wedding bells be ringing soon for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? In new photos shared by TMZ, Lopez was seen furniture shopping with her daughter, Emme, 14, on Monday, when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

It's clear in the pics that the rock is on the performer's left ring finger. In a few of the shots, Lopez appears to hide the ring by the flipping the diamond and hiding it on the inside of her palm.

If the diamond in fact is an engagement ring, it would mark the second engagement for Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, who rekindled their romance in 2021, after calling off their engagement in 2004.

ET has reached out to both Affleck and Lopez' reps regarding the giant sparkler, but has yet to hear back.

Monday's sighting comes just weeks after a source told ET that getting engaged is an "ongoing conversation" between the pair.

"Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source said. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation."

The source added that this time around, communication is key for the couple.

"They actively talk about what didn't work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families,” the source said. “They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship."

Another layer to the Deep Water actor and the Marry Me actress' love is their continued support. "Jen and Ben are incredibly supportive of each other," the source noted.

"Ben is Jen’s number one fan and he completely champions her and always tells her how great she is. He loves talking about her different projects," the source shared. "She is a huge supporter of his too, but Ben really can't stop telling everyone how smart and hardworking she is."

An engagement would also mark another major milestone for the couple, who recently purchased a $55 million mansion in Bel-Air together.

"Ben and Jen want a house together in L.A., and probably a couple of other places as well, but this house in Bel Air is so great for them. They spend every night together when they can, and having this home will make that easier. It’s the next step in their relationship and since they are both in it for the long run, they can't wait to have a home together," a separate source shared.

The couple have plans to make the home their own, including some redecorating and a few renovations, which could explain Lopez's shopping trip to the furniture store Monday.

"They are looking forward to making the home their own and having a place together. They are also planning to decorate it together and any renovations that they choose to do will be theirs together," the source said. "Jen is definitely taking the lead on the home decor, but they want to implement both of their styles so everyone feels comfortable moving into the house and this new chapter in all of their lives."

