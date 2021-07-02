Jennifer Lopez Says New Song 'Cambia El Paso' Is About Moving On When 'Something's Not Feeling Right'

Jennifer Lopez is on the move! The triple-threat star will be releasing a new song with Rauw Alejandro on Monday, and the fun track has a great message behind it.

Lopez, who recently called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and is now romantically involved with Ben Affleck, said the track was "definitely for me, about change."

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," she told Crisco Kidd when she called into SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization to promote her new single, "Cambia El Paso," which translates in English to change the step. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

Lopez noted that for her, coming from a dance background, "dance is life, and joy, and happiness."

"So, whenever I'm talking about dance, I'm talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again. You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy," the 51-year-old singer shared. "And that's what the record's about."

Lopez also praised Pitbull to Kidd, noting that Mr. Worldwide was there for her during a big moment in her life.

"Probably one of my biggest songs ever we did, which is 'On the Floor.' That kind of brought me back into the public eye after I had my kids and got married," she gushed over collaborating with Pitbull. "That was just like a new moment."

"On the Floor" came out 2011, two years after Lopez welcomed twins Emme and Max with her then-husband, Marc Anthony.

"[Pitbull] will always represent kind of the new generation of my music for me. He was amazingly f**king on fire at the time," she recalled. "And he got on my record and I really appreciated that because I hadn't made records for a few years. And that was a big deal for me. So, I always have so much love in my heart for Pit."

Pitbull isn't the only man Lopez has a lot of love for!