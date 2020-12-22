Jennifer Lopez Says Dressing as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna for Halloween 'Wasn't Weird at All'

Jennifer Lopez had no qualms about dressing up as Alex Rodriguez's uber famous ex for Halloween! During an appearance on Sirius XM's Radio Andy, the 51-year-old singer opened up about dressing up as Madonna for the holiday. Lopez's fiancé and the "Material Girl" singer are rumored to have dated in 2008.

"We were planning for this big Halloween party and, as we got closer, they're like, 'No, you can't have it,'" Lopez said, alluding to precautions due to COVID-19. "So we had like three friends over, four friends. We all got dressed up way too much. My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, 'What are you doing?'"

"I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen," Lopez added, before revealing that her costume choice wasn't awkward because Rodriguez's past relationship was "so long ago."

"It wasn't weird at all. I loved it," she said of her costume, which was a replica Madonna's iconic bridal look from the 1984 MTV VMAs, complete with her "Boy Toy" belt. Rodriguez, meanwhile, sported a denim vest and multiple bandanas to embody Springsteen.

Just like their original Halloween plans, Lopez and Rodriguez's wedding was impacted due to COVID-19. The pair was supposed to wed in Italy in June and then again a few months later, but the pandemic prevented the nuptials.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. We were going to get married in Italy," she said. "I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.' We had to put out all this money and all this stuff. We were like, 'We gotta cancel it.' So we canceled it."

"Then we try to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. I was like, 'Nope, still not the right time,'" Lopez continued. "So it was just a little disappointing."

While the postponements made Lopez and Rodriguez question if marriage was important to them, they both decided that they still want to tie the knot.

"You just think to yourself, 'Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way'... It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it," she said. "I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush. There's no rush. It'll happen when it happens."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.