Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Her and Alex Rodriguez Elopement Rumors (Exclusive)

Life sometimes imitates art for Jennifer Lopez -- but it's not always planned. The entertainer has a slew of projects in the works, including the upcoming films Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding, which have fans speculating if she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are either already married or eloping.

As Lopez, 51, told ET's Nischelle Turner while promoting her new skincare line, JLo Beauty, it's just pure coincidence, but it does make for a good story.

"It's funny because life does reflect into things you are doing at times," the Hustlers star explained. "But it's just kind of a coincidence because when I did 'El Anillo,' the song in Spanish, which is, 'When are you going to give me a ring?,' I was not really trying to send a message. It was just a song that we wrote that we liked and with Marry Me, it was something we were developing for, I would say, seven years."

"All of that stuff and it was happening now where Alex and I are engaged and about to get married at some point," she continued. "It just happens that way. It's a funny thing, life and art, they kind of intersect."

While a wedding might have to wait until next year, 2020 had some incredible highlights for Lopez, including performing at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. The Weeknd is set to take the stage at the 2021 NFL championship game and Lopez has some words of advice for the "Blinding Lights" crooner.

"Good luck, it was intense! It was intense for me and it was all worth it in the end," she shared. "But the ride itself is intense."

"It's funny, I spoke to a friend of ours, [my manager] Benny [Medina] and I, who manages another big artist who did the Super Bowl at one time a few years back and was like, 'It was the most stressful time,'" she explained. "He was like, 'We almost quit on each other. It was the only time in 26 years that we quit on each other.' So it is an intense experience for the performer, I think, because it is a big stage and you want to do great and you are fighting certain elements creatively and it is just one of those things that I think is such a privilege and a blessing to be able to experience."

"But then you realize, 'Oh, this is why it's the Super Bowl, it's a big deal.' And I am just so glad that everybody at the end of the day enjoyed the performance and I loved what we did," she added. "And I am happy that it is not me this year and that it is The Weeknd."

For now, Jenny From the Block is focusing on the launch of JLo Beauty, which features seven skincare products to get that signature JLo glow! The creation came after years of people always asking her, "What are you doing for your skin?"

"We'll talk about music, movies, this, that, and wherever I go, people will be like, 'What are you doing for your skin?' So I really felt an obligation almost to, if I was gonna go into that, skincare would have to be first and foremost," the "In the Morning" singer explained. "I have actually been thinking about this for about 20 years. Many have talked about it so many times, but I think I needed to get to a place where I had enough experience, where I was kind of more fully realized in myself to have a real philosophy about beauty and about beauty from the inside out and what that means and what it meant to me."

"And the idea of beauty having no expiration date, you get to a certain age and then people are already kind of like, 'Boop, boop, bye, bye,'" she continued. "And you're like, 'Hold on, I'm still here.'"

Lopez understands that you can be "youthful and timeless at any age." And as she tells her 12-year-old daughter, "It's how you feel about yourself on the inside."

