Jennifer Lopez Goes Nude for 53rd Birthday in New JLo Body Campaign

Jennifer Lopez is going bare and beautiful on her 53rd birthday, rockin' nothing but that newlywed glow.

The superstar stripped down in a campaign image to launch JLo Body -- a body-focused subset of her JLo Beauty brand -- appearing fully nude to promote the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm.

"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," she wrote on Instagram. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"

Daniella Midenge

The new product retails for $65 at JLoBeauty.com. It will be available on sephora.com on Sept. 6 and in Sephora stores on Sept. 26.

The newly-minted Mrs. Affleck celebrated her birthday on Sunday amid a post-wedding trip to Paris, France, with her and husband Ben Affleck's respective children. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,'" she told People of her longtime love.

"He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too."

