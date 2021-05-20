Jennifer Lopez Gets a Special Message From Ben Affleck's Boston Red Sox

The decades-long New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox feud continues thanks to the possible return of Bennifer!

After calling off her engagement to former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has been spending time with her ex-fiance and diehard Sox fan, Ben Affleck.

On their TikTok account, the Boston baseball team gave a shout-out to Lopez, who was last seen at Fenway Park in 2019 when Rodriguez was reporting on the game for ESPN.

"To the girl on the Monster for Sunday night baseball in 2019," the message read alongside footage of the 51-year-old triple-threat star in the stands. "We will never forget you."

In the video, the Wally the Green monster gives her a kiss before the team tells Lopez, "Come back soon. We miss you."

This 2019 moment wasn't the first time Lopez had been to Fenway Park. She was there in 2018 when Rodriguez was commentating another game, and in 2003 with Affleck, who was decked out in Red Sox gear at the time.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez watch the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 24, 2018. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend a Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Oct. 11, 2003. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Baseball just seems to keep coming up in conversation and on social media when Affleck, Lopez or Rodriguez's names are mentioned.

Earlier this month, 45-year-old Rodriguez was asked by paparazzi in Miami, Florida, what he thought of his ex-fiancee hanging out with 48-year-old Affleck.

He simply replied, "Go Yankees."

A source recently told ET that it was not Rodriguez's decision to break up and if he had it his way, he'd still be engaged to Lopez.

"It was definitely her call to end it," the source said. "He would have loved for it to keep going."