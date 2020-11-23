Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Heat Up AMAs Stage With 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely' Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma took over the 2020 American Music Awards stage! The two Latin superstars brought their signature sex appeal and talent to the annual awards ceremony held on Sunday.

The artists delivered the world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two of the songs they wrote for their upcoming flick, Marry Me.

Lopez looked sensational in a semi-sheer bodysuit as she danced in what appeared to be a Chicago-inspired jail motif for her verse on "Pa' Ti," singing and dancing as the shadow of the bars cast stripes across her slender figure.

Maluma, looking suave in a pinstripe double-breasted suit, then joined her for "Lonely," and the chemistry between the gorgeous performers was palpable. The two sat opposite one another before Lopez climbed onto the table for one of the most seductive moments from their phenomenal number.

"Maluma" y "Jennifer López" son tendencia por su presentación en los #AMAs pic.twitter.com/cMMYgHB847 — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@estendenciavzl) November 23, 2020

Their sensational performance marked Maluma's AMAs debut, while Lopez previously hosted and performed at the 2015 show and took the stage at the 2018 ceremony.

The two artists have previously touched on working together on their rom-com and the film's soundtrack.

“This album was actually really difficult because I wasn't making a J.Lo album. I wanted it to be different than the things that I had done. And also, I was weaving in the songs and writing them for the story,” Lopez told Billboard, noting that by the time Maluma joined the film, they got to work on ways of incorporating his sounds and his songs into the finished product.

"They're very different to each other," Maluma added of the songs. "They're very different but they connect."

For more on the Latin powerhouses, see below.

