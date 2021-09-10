Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Red Carpet Appearance Together for the First Time in 18 Years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just hit the red carpet together!

The couple, famously known as Bennifer, made their first rep carpet appearance together in 18 years. On Friday, Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, made their debut at the The Last Duel premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday.

Lopez looked stunning at the event in a white body-hugging gown by Georges Hobeika with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry. Affleck, who stars in the film alongside best friend Matt Damon, donned a dapper black tuxedo. The two couldn't stop smiling and fawning over each other as cameras and attendees snapped photos of them.

This marks the first time that Lopez and Affleck have made a public appearance since they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

The last time they posed for photos on a red carpet was at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie, Gigli, in July 2003. Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged at the time, officially split in 2004.

Bennifer was first seen arriving in Venice, Italy, on Thursday by boat as they made their way to the annual event. The two were photographed kissing and wrapping their arms around one another before exiting the boat.

Prior to the premiere, Lopez escorted Affleck to the photocall of The Last Duel. Affleck looked sharp in a black suit and white shirt, while Lopez turned heads in an elegant sundress.

Affleck also posed with his co-stars, Damon and Jodie Comer, as well as the film's director Ridley Scott and co-writer Nicole Holofcener.

A source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck's relationship is stronger than ever and that the two are putting their families first.

"Jen and Ben are taking it one day at a time when it comes to making their blended family work," says the source. "They aren't rushing anything too quickly and they are letting the kids slowly get acclimated with each other. They are really focusing on making sure the kids feel comfortable and happy. They want the family to mesh naturally. Ben and Jen are used to all the media attention at this point and have a good grip on it. They just do their best to keep their kids away from it all."

As things get "more and more serious," the source adds, "Ben and Jen are very committed to each other."

"Ben and Jennifer are both happier than they have been in a very long time. They have grown up so dramatically over the years and they are so much more experienced, seasoned and just generally wiser people at this point in their lives," the source continues. "Now that they've rekindled their romance, they can use their learnings and implement them into their new relationship and create a happy, healthy, and understanding foundation."