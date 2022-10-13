Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance as Married Couple

Looking bright even in all black! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first event appearance since tying the knot!

Lopez and Affleck beamed as they came out to Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on Thursday.

The pair posed for photos, hand-in-hand, and later with Affleck's arm around his wife's waist, as he held her close.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Oscar winner wore a black suit, with a matching shirt and tie, giving him an almost somber look that was subverted by his smile.

Lopez, meanwhile, matched her husband in a full-length black pinstripe dress and wide-brimmed black hat.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the famed couple attended the JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life in Miami, however, they did not walk the red carpet publicly.

After officially tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, the couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a lavish Georgia wedding on August 20.

Relive all the romantic details from their special day in the video below.