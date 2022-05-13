Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up in Never-Before-Seen Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are posing in some PDA pics! In the 52-year-old singer's most recent On the JLo newsletter, she shared new shots with her fiancé.

In the pics, Lopez and Affleck, 49, are all smiles as they're out to eat. Lopez stuns in a green look, while Affleck looks dapper in a suit, sans a tie. One photo even features the actress planting a kiss on her rekindled love's cheek.

"Oh by the way, green is still my lucky color..." Lopez wrote alongside the photos, a nod to her green engagement ring from Affleck.

In a previous edition of her newsletter, Lopez explained of the ring, "Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be."

Earlier in the newsletter, Lopez wrote about her work-life balance, something that's become more of a focus to her in the wake of her engagement.

"It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life. When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently," she wrote of Max and Emme, the twins she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. "Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance."

"Now that I'm getting married, it's about my family first and foremost," Lopez added. "It’s about having enough time to be the woman, the mother, the partner and the person that I need to be for the important people in my life. It must be a very special project if it’s going to take time away from my family."

Watch the video below for more on Lopez and Affleck.