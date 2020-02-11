Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Dress as Madonna and Bruce Springsteen for Halloween: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez channeled music royalty for Halloween this year! The 51-year-old pop diva went full '80s glamour, dressing in Madonna's iconic bridal look from the 1984 MTV VMAs, complete with her "Boy Toy" belt.

Lopez posed with some friends and her fiancé for a small festive gathering, sharing the pics on social media.

"Crazy for youuuu ... 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃," she captioned one set of photos of herself singing by the fireplace in the edgy ensemble.

She also posted some sexy selfies in the costume, writing, "Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod 👰🏽💋 #HappyHalloween 🎃👻."

Madonna at the 1984 MTV VMAs David McGough/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Rodriguez shared a photo of himself on the couch with Lopez straddling him, writing, "Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night! ✨🎃👻 Guess who Jen and I dressed up as... comment below!! ⬇️🤔"

Fans quickly noted that the former baseball star was dressed as Bruce Springsteen in his cutoff denim vest and bandanas.

The couple has been enjoying family time amid quarantine.