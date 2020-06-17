Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Choose a Name for Their New Puppy

Meet the new addition to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's family!

The two revealed via Instagram last week that they recently brought home a new puppy, as a surprise to Lopez's 12-year-old son, Maximilian. At the time, the pup had yet to be named, so the two asked their Instagram followers for help picking out a moniker.

On Wednesday, the family shared on social media that they finally decided on a sweet name for the Goldendoodle... Tyson!

"Thanks for voting on a name for my pup!!!" a post from Max (on Tyson's Instagram account) reads. "So we decided to name him .... drum roll.... TYSON!!!!"

Last Thursday, Lopez shared a video of Max holding his new pal, with his twin sister, Emme, by his side.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!" she captioned it. "We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon! 🐶"

Rodriguez shared a photo to his own account, writing, "We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help!"

"It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle???" he added. "Let us know what you think! Thanks! #LadyGotaBrother #ImAGranddad."

See more cute pics and videos of Tyson below:

Late last month, during her virtual appearance on the Today show, Lopez admitted she was "heartbroken" over having to postpone her wedding to Rodriguez due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan," she shared. "So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

Lopez said it's still up in the air when they'll be able to have their actual ceremony, as "nobody knows" how long social distancing guidelines will continue.

"There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," she added. "It's disappointing on one level. After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now."

Hear more in the video below.