Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Famous People Star in 'Don't Look Up' Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Don't Look Up is like a "Where's Waldo?" of famous people. Adam McKay 's latest stars Jennifer Lawrence as an astronomy grad student, Kate Dibiasky, and Leonardo DiCaprio as her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, who discover a comet is going to hit Earth. And no one really seems to care.

Netflix is giving Don't Look Up a prime awards season release and makes sure to credit McKay for Oscar winners The Big Short and Vice, but in the same breath it makes sure you know he did Step Brothers and Anchorman, too. So maybe we have no idea what this movie is going to be.