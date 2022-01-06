Jennifer Lawrence Admits She's on TikTok -- But She Won't be Making Content

Jennifer Lawrence isn't interesting in getting in front of the camera -- at least not on TikTok.

However, that doesn't mean she's not on the megapopular social media platform. As the 31-year-old Don't Look Up actress recently revealed to Stephen Colbert, she's among the many, many TikTok users who created a profile to watch other people's content, instead of making her own.

In a segment that aired on Tuesday's The Late Show -- but was originally filmed with Lawrence sat down with Colbert back in December -- the actress took the "Colbert Questionnaire," and answered some rapid-fire inquiries.

When asked to reveal the "most used app on your phone," a reluctant Lawrence said, "Oh, God, I hate the answer, but TIkTok, yeah."

At the mention of it, there were some hoots and cheers from the audience, to which Lawrence laughing pointed out, "Oh, we've got some TikTokers in here."

When asked if she actually makes videos on the app, Lawrence emphatically clarified, "No! I don't make TikToks! Oh my god, can you imagine? No. No."

When Colbert said that people would definitely watch them, Lawrence laughed and explained, "Oh, I know!"

While first being interviewed on the late-night talk show back in December, Colbert asked Lawrence how she spent her time during her nearly three-year break from Hollywood. The Oscar winner — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — shared a cheeky response.

"I just had a ton of sex," Lawrence replied, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly, before assuring the laughing audience, "I'm joking."

What the Don't Look Up star actually ended up doing during her time away from the spotlight, involved household chores.

"I cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot," she shared.

