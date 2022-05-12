Jennifer Grey Recalls Being Engaged to Johnny Depp and Matthew Broderick in the Same Month

Jennifer Grey still can't get over how she was once engaged to Matthew Broderick and Johnny Depp in the same month! The Dirty Dancing star recalls the unique situation on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Host Drew Barrymore lands on the subject after telling the 62-year-old actress she's obsessed with all the "cute boys" she's known and dated.

"Well, what can I say. It's true," Grey responds.

Barrymore then digs in a little more, asking Grey if it's true Depp asked her to marry him after dating for just a few weeks.

"It's worse than that -- I was engaged to Matthew Broderick and Johnny Depp in the same month," Grey admits before falling on her knees. Barrymore joins her on the ground too and fangirls over the thought of such a predicament.

"Yeah, it was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part," Grey continues, still on the ground. "I mean, honestly, I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp soufflé."

Grey then proceeds to describe what drew her to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"Johnny Depp, 1989 Johnny Depp, so beautiful, you've never seen a more beautiful ... you have to read the description in the book. It's almost inhuman," Grey adds.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall earlier this week, Grey touched on her roller-coaster relationship with Broderick and not giving him a heads-up that he'd be appearing in her memoir.

"I had to write my version of the story," she said. "Everyone has a right to tell their story, and all I do is talk about my choices, my part, how it affected me. All I know is, he and every single person that I've written about in the book, I loved."

As for her relationship with Broderick, Grey shared, "He didn't do anything to me; I made choices. I wanted to be with him. I wanted to stay. It was really about, 'Wow, how did I make those choices which put me in the corner?' And now I can look, and instead of thinking of it as anybody having put me in the corner, every single thing that has happened has formed me."

Grey -- whose memoir, Out of the Corner, is out now -- met Broderick while filming Ferris Bueller's Day Off. As for Depp, the two were reportedly set up on a blind date and had only been seeing each other for two weeks before he popped the question.

In her book, Grey accuses Depp, who is currently in the midst of a defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of being "crazy jealous and paranoid."

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved," Grey told ET. "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

Grey, who is set to star in and produce a new Dirty Dancing movie, ultimately married Clark Gregg in 2001. They divorced in 2020.