Jennifer Garner Reveals 2 of Her Kids Are Vaccinated as They Return to School: 'We Are Back'

Jennifer Garner is continuing to be a beacon of positivity in uncertain times. The 49-year-old actress and mother of three took to Instagram to share a smiling selfie at the ocean to celebrate the start of the school year.

"The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back," wrote Garner, who shares 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex Ben Affleck. "3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), everyone eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell — smiling under the 3-ply."

Garner went on to praise the educators dealing with difficult situations this school year.

"Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep," she wrote. "Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands."

Back in March, Garner opened up to ET about the challenges of life as a mom in the pandemic.

"This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say 'No, no, no.' We've had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things," she told ET's Kevin Frazier at the time. "It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day."