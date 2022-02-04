Jennifer Beals Talks 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' and Reuniting With Ilene Chaiken (Exclusive)

Following her role as Garsa Fwip on The Book of Boba Fett, Jennifer Beals is joining another popular and ever-expanding TV universe, Law & Order. ET recently confirmed that the actress will next be seen on Organized Crime, the latest spinoff following the return of Christopher Meloni’s character, Det. Elliot Stabler, as he takes on New York City’s crime syndicates.

Beals joins season 2 as the wife of the series’ latest antagonist, drug kingpin and leader of the Marcy organization, Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson). While she couldn’t say much about the character itself, she teased that “all of her intentions are very good.”

The actress’ casting alongside Williamson follows a string of big names to join the series in villainous turns, including Dylan McDermott as drug cartel owner Richard Wheatley, Ron Cephas Jones as the corrupt Congressman Leon Kilbride, Vinnie Jones as Albanian gangster Albi Briscu, Michael Raymond-James as crime boss Jon Kosta and Robin Lord Taylor as notorious hacker Sebastian McClane.

The role also marks Beals’ return to Dick Wolf’s NBC universe after appearing as Sofia opposite Sam Waterston in a 2007 episode of the original series. “It’s always nice to revisit things,” she says of stepping back into this world, noting that when she first joined Law & Order it was a chance to work with Waterston again after he played her father in the 2000 film, A House Divided.

She adds, “What I loved was I got to work with him again.”

Getty Images

However, what Beals is really excited about is reuniting with Ilene Chaiken, who, in addition to serving as showrunner on Organized Crime, co-created The L Word and is an executive producer on the revival series, Generation Q.

“I love Ilene. We work together so well. She’s so smart and wise and talented and I was excited to work with her again,” Beals says. “She and the writers came up with a really great character. And there was no way I could say no to them.”

Meanwhile, The L Word: Generation Q sees Beals reprising her longtime role as Bette Porter, which she originally played for six seasons on The L Word. The revival recently aired its second season last summer and is awaiting renewal for a third.

(Ahead of the franchise’s return to Showtime, Beals told ET, “It’s monumental. It’s epic in the truest sense of the word. I’m so happy.” And more recently, she told Variety she is “very hopeful” for another season.)

For now, “I just feel extremely fortunate,” Beals says or her recent string of notable TV roles.