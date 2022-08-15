Jennifer Aniston Shares Pics From Her Bikini-Clad Vacation

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed her time at the beach! The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from her recent beach vacation, including several bikini-clad shots.

Aniston was joined on her vacation by her pal, Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka. The Friends star and Anka posed in several pics together, while Bateman was seen happily working on his laptop outside in one photo.

Aniston, meanwhile, shared swimsuit snaps of herself walking on the beach, lounging in the sand, and taking a nap on a beach chair.

"Take us back," Aniston captioned her post.

Aniston and Bateman are longtime pals and have co-starred in several films together including The Switch, Office Christmas Party and Horrible Bosses.

"He’s a fantastic partner in crime, the most generous man that makes the world laugh and cry on a dime," Aniston said of Bateman during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2017. "Oh, and he’s a vicious negotiator. I have been in the room and I have witnessed it. Do not poke that bear."

Last year, Bateman and his kids -- Maple, 10, and Francesca, 15 -- filmed their Golden Globes appearance at Aniston's house. At the time, Aniston shared pics of the at-home setup on her Instagram Story.

