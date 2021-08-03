Jenna Dewan Says She Was 'Without a Partner' After Giving Birth to Her and Channing Tatum's Daughter

Jenna Dewan had a hard time after her daughter was born. While speaking on Dear Media's Dear Gabby podcast, the 40-year-old dancer-actress recalled her then-husband, Channing Tatum, being away just weeks after Everly's 2013 birth.

"With Evie, because I had her in London, and I had to go back to work on an episodic TV show... in Vancouver, I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," Dewan said. "So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

"I thought, 'OK, I think I can do that. It'll be two months after and I'll have her on set,'" she added of her now 8-year-old daughter. "That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."

The situation, Dewan said, left her with "a lot of postpartum anxiety."

"I just never stopped. You're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day," she explained. "I was breastfeeding. I was pumping. I was without a partner. I mean, it was just craziness."

Dewan and Tatum, who tied the knot in 2009, called it quits in 2019. In 2018, Dewan was first linked to Steve Kazee, and the pair got engaged in 2020, just months before welcoming their now 1-year-old son, Callum.

"This time around, I was so grounded," Dewan said of welcoming Callum and the months that followed. "Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different... It was great. It was me, Steve, Callum and Evie just cuddling. It was so lovely."

Watch the video below for more on Dewan's family.