Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Son Hal's First Word

Jenna Bush Hager's son has hit some major milestones! During Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the 38-year-old co-host was describing her s'mores and swimming-filled Memorial Day weekend with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids -- Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 9 months -- when she proudly revealed her youngest child's latest accomplishments.

"Two things have happened with Hal's development: he can speak, as Mila says, English and he also can crawl. He learned to crawl!" Hager gushed, before sharing her son's first word.

"Of course his first word was 'Dada.' It's not fair," she joked. "And then his other is just so cute, it's 'hi!'"

Hager's co-host, Hoda Kotb, was delighted by the news and even suggested a play date with Hal and her youngest child, 1-year-old Hope.

"We have to get Hal and Hope together. We have to!" Kotb said.

"Hopefully soon they can see each other in real life, but we could try a baby virtual play date," Hager suggested.

"Let's do it!" Kotb excitedly replied.

