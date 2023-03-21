Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mother of Two, Dead at 30 After Suffering Migraines

TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died, after suffering from painful migraines for several months. She was 30.

The news of her death was shared by her friend, Alyx Reast, who created a GoFundMe page, looking to raise money to support Thomas' two young sons -- Isaac, 3, and Elijah, 1.

Thomas had an active following on TikTok, where she documented her life as a parent to young boys while also struggling with medical issues -- including persistent migraines, which had been plaguing her for several months.

"Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken," Reast wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Her two children... have been left without their mum."

"I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable," he added. "Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are."

On Mar. 15, just two days before her death, Thomas shared an update on her health while lying in a hospital bed. She revealed she could barely move, and that she was scheduled to go under the knife.

The surgery came just a few days after she spent nearly a week in the hospital getting tests and treatment for her Optic Neuritis and aggressive migraine pain.

On Mar. 12, Thomas shared a post to Instagram -- what would be her final post -- showing her laying in bed with her two kids and sharing her gratitude for finally being back home.

"6 days admitted into hospital and I’m finally home with my boys," she wrote. "It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally. I’ve missed these two so much and feel like they’ve both grown up so much whilst I’ve been away 😔"

It's unclear at this point what exactly happened that led to Thomas' death.

The GoFundMe page has raised £12,696 ($15,5000) of its £15,000 ($18,000) goal as of Tuesday afternoon.