Jason Mraz Donating 25 $2,000 Grants to Non-Profit Organizations in the US (Exclusive)

Jason Mraz continues to look for the good and give back.

The 43-year-old singer has announced that through his Jason Mraz Foundation, he will awarding 25 grants in the amount of $2,000 each to various non-profits across the U.S. that are aligned with his mission: inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality.

The campaign comes a year after Mraz produced Shine, a live show which included local non-profit arts education organization with students of all ability levels in San Diego.

"Shine reminded all of us firsthand the effect that the performing and visual arts can have on the lives of young people -- building self-esteem and providing a safe space where kids can create and perform," Mraz said in a statement. "The last year has been so isolating and has taken a toll on young people, many of whom have lost in-person access to arts programs. To honor the spirit of Shine and to address the needs brought about by the pandemic, I’ve decided to support as many programs as I can through the Foundation to make a difference."

People can visit https://jasonmrazfoundation.org now through March 31 to fill out a form, letting him know of any organizations with missions involving arts education and inclusion that should receive the grant. Grant recipients will be notified in June.

ET spoke with Mraz last June, where he opened up about donating $250,000 that he received as an advance on his royalties to Black Lives Matter and other organizations fighting for social justice.

"How can I sing about all these hopeful ideas of equality, but not give something to the very systems that can help us reach and achieve equality?" he asked.

See more on Mraz in the video below.